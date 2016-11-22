Dubai drops case against alleged gang rape victim

The case against a British tourist who claimed she had been raped by two men in Dubai has been dropped, its public prosecutor has said.

The woman in her 20s had been arrested after she reported the alleged attack by two men from Birmingham while on holiday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in late October.

She was bailed but had her passport confiscated.

She could have faced jail if found guilty after a trial of having extra-marital sex.

The Dubai public prosecutor’s office said both men were also arrested and questioned and after “careful” examination of the evidence, including mobile phone footage, investigators concluded the act had been consensual.

Its statement said: “The office has decided not to proceed with legal proceedings.

“The public prosecutor’s office clarified that a thorough review of statements given by the British woman and the two suspects as well as the reports of investigating officers from Dubai police, showed that the act happened with the consent of the three parties in question.

“A video obtained from the mobile phone of one of the suspects detailing the act was a key evidence that supported this conclusion.”

PA