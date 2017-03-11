Double suicide attack kills 40 in Damascus -report

At least 40 people were killed and dozens more wounded in an attack by two suicide bombers in Damascus on Saturday, Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV reported, in an attack the Syrian Observatory said targeted Shia pilgrims.

The attack took place near the Old City of Damascus. Al-Mayadeen, a Lebanon-based TV station, said the bombings targeted buses transporting pilgrims to the Bab al-Saghir cemetery near one of the seven gates of the Old City of Damascus.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the attack had caused fatalities but gave no toll. It said the explosions were caused by “two terrorist bombs”.

Reuters