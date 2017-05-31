Car bomb in Afghanistan leaves several dead, at least 50 wounded

A massive suicide car bomb has caused fatalities and wounded at least 50 people in the diplomatic area of Afghanistan’s capital.

Several people were killed and more than 50 wounded in the Wednesday morning blast near the fortified entrance to the German embassy, said Basir Mujahid a spokesman for Kabul police.

“It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is,” Mujahid said.

The explosion shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of metres away.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

A spokesman for Taliban insurgents said he was gathering information.

