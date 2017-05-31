Car bomb in Afghanistan kills at least 9, injures 90 others

At least nine people have been killed and as many as 90 others injured in a suicide car bomb blast in Afghanistan’s capital.

Health official Ismail Kawasi said the target of the attack in Kabul during Wednesday morning’s rush-hour was not immediately known.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the explosion was so heavy that more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged at the site of the attack.

The blast ahppened near the fortified entrance to the German embassy, said Basir Mujahid a spokesman for Kabul police.

“It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is,” Mujahid said.

The explosion shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of metres away.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

A spokesman for Taliban insurgents said he was gathering information.

Reuters