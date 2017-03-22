At least 33 dead after air strike hits Syrian school

At least 33 people were killed in an air strike that hit a school sheltering displaced people near the Islamic State-held city of Raqqa, a group that monitors the war in Syria said on Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it believed the strike was carried out by the US-led coalition against Islamic State.

Observatory activists counted at least 33 bodies at the site near the village of al-Mansoura, west of Raqqa, Observatory director Rami Abdulrahman told Reuters. The air strike took place on Monday night, he said.

The US-led coalition has escalated its aerial campaign against the Islamist group in the Raqqa area this month, causing numerous civilian casualties, Mr Abdulrahman said.

The nearest Islamic State installation to the site of the air strike was a religious school 3km away, he said.

A spokesman for the US-led coalition had previously said that it does everything it can to avoid civilian casualties and that it investigates any reports of civilian deaths as a result of air strikes.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led group of militias backed by the US-led coalition, is fighting to isolate Raqqa ahead of an anticipated assault on the city, which Islamic State has used as a command node to plan attacks abroad.

The head of the YPG militia, the strongest militia in the SDF, said last week that the offensive to retake Raqqa would begin in early April.

However, a spokesman for the US Pentagon said no decision on a date had yet been made.

Pentagon statement

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that there were no indications that a US-led coalition air strike near Raqqa had hit civilians, but that it would carry out further investigations.

“We have no indication that an air strike struck civilians near Raqqa, as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claims,” a statement said.

Reuters