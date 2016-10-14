Aleppo hit by further air strikes as Assad aims to ‘clean’ city

The northern Syrian city of Aleppo has been hit by fresh air strikes amid clashes between government forces and rebels, opposition activists said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported dozens of air strikes on eastern Aleppo overnight on Thursday. It added that clashes were taking place on the northern and southern edges of the city.

The Aleppo Media Centre, an activist collective, said the strikes had killed and wounded a number of people, with some buried under the debris.

The observatory said on Wednesday that at least 358 civilians have been killed in eastern Aleppo since a US and Russian-brokered truce collapsed on September 19th. The UN says more than 100 children have been killed in the campaign, which has also included a limited ground offensive.

Earlier, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad said a military victory in Aleppo would give the Syrian army a springboard to liberate other areas of the country from “terrorists”.

In an interview with Russian media outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda, he said the city is effectively no longer Syria’s industrial capital but taking it back would provide important political and strategic gains for his regime.

“It’s going to be the springboard, as a big city, to move to other areas, to liberate other areas from the terrorists. This is the importance of Aleppo now,” he said.

“You have to keep cleaning this area and to push the terrorists to Turkey to go back to where they come from, or to kill them. There’s no other option. But Aleppo is going to be a very important springboard to do this move.”

