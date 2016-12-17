Aleppo evacuation to resume under new Syria deal

A new deal has been reached to evacuate thousands of civilians still trapped in rebel-held areas of eastern Aleppo, after the original pact broke down over demands from pro-government forces that two villages besieged by rebels must also be evacuated.

About 8,000 civilians had been evacuated from the small area of rebel territory in the city, but tens of thousands more were waiting to leave when the government of the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, suspended the pact, which was negotiated by Turkey and Russia.

The suspension was said to have resulted from the refusal of al-Qaeda-linked militants to allow the evacuation of wounded civilians from Fua and Kefraya, two Shia villages in the Idlib province that have been besieged by Islamist rebels for years and whose relief was part of the agreement, offered as a concession to Iran. Tehran-backed militias spearheaded the assault on east Aleppo.

Confusion reigned on Friday when the government stopped convoys from leaving the city, saying rebel fighters had fired on them at a crossing point into the enclave. Rebels said pro-government forces had opened fire first.

The Syrian rebel official Al-Farouk Abu Bakr told the local TV channel al-Arabiya al-Hadath on Saturday that the new deal comprised an evacuation from the two villages, the evacuation of wounded people from two towns besieged by pro-government forces near the Lebanese border, and the full evacuation of rebel-held eastern Aleppo.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the evacuation from the villages of about 4,000 people, including the wounded, could start on Saturday.

On Friday, Barack Obama denounced the “horror” in Aleppo, called for the presence of impartial observers and warned Assad that would not be able to “slaughter his way to legitimacy”.

“The world, as we speak, is united in horror at the savage assault by the Syrian regime and its Russian and Iranian allies on the city of Aleppo,” the US president told an end-of-year news conference. “This blood and these atrocities are on their hands.”

The United Nations security council is expected to vote this weekend on a proposal, drafted by France, to ensure the operation is coordinated by international observers, with urgent humanitarian aid being allowed into Aleppo and hospitals receiving protection.

The US ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, said after a closed-door council meeting that UN officials were ready to be sent quickly to Aleppo.

“The presence of independent observers can deter some of the worst horrors,” she said.

Francois Delattre, the French ambassador, said: “The immediate priority is to save lives, to stop the massacres and to avoid a new Srebrenica,” referring to the massacre of Bosnian Muslims during the Balkan wars.

Guardian