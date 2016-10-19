LÉ Samuel Beckett rescues 118 migrants in Mediterranean

The LÉ Samuel Beckett has rescued 118 migrants from a rubber vessel during an operation in the Mediterranean, 40 nautical miles northeast of Tripoli, Libya.

During the course of the search and rescue operation, it became apparent that the migrant craft was sinking.

Five people died and their bodies are now on board the Naval Service vessel.

The operation began at 7am on Wednesday and all migrants were taken on board the LÉ Samuel Beckett by 8.30am.

Medical treatment

The 118 migrants are now receiving food, water and medical treatment where required.

The LÉ Samuel Beckett remains in the area of operations, awaiting further direction from the Maritime Rescue Co-Ordination Centre.

The vessel replaced the LÉ James Joyce in humanitarian operations in the region in September.