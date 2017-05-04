Kenny defends 12.5% corporate tax rate after criticism from Macron

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has defended Ireland’s low corporate tax rate following criticism from French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking in Montreal, where he met Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Mr Kenny said tax sovereignty was enshrined in the protocol of the Lisbon Treaty.

“The treaties of the European Union set out that it’s a national competence to deal with corporate tax. Ireland’s tax rate has been 12.5 per cent for all sectors. It’s not moving anywhere,” he told reporters.

“Other countries are entitled to move them if they so wish,” he said, noting that Ireland had supported Northern Ireland’s move to reduce its corporate tax rate some years ago.

He said he hoped Mr Macron won the French election, describing him as “very pro-European”.

During his visit to Canada, Mr Kenny also spoke of people’s need for “certainty and stability” from their political leaders.

In what is expected to be one of his final overseas visits as Taoiseach, Mr Kenny told a gathering of Canadian business leaders that the word, “Bealtaine”, the Irish word for the month of May, symbolised looking ahead to “new life, new growth”.

In a wide-ranging speech in Montreal, he stressed the importance of the political centre, quoting WB Yeats’ maxim that the “centre cannot hold”.

“That is the centre that now must hold… because across democracies, our best are being pushed to the hard left by anger and to the right by fear, and it’s happening to the degree that the old battles of left and right might well be over to be replaced by something that seeks not to unite us but to divide us, not only among ourselves but from what they identify and objectify as the others.”

‘True patriotism’

Mr Kenny, who later held a joint press conference with Mr Trudeau, said there was a difference between nationalism and patriotism. “True patriotism burns quietly but furiously in the human heart. Narrow nationalism sets fire to decency, responsibility, even humanity itself, sometimes in ways that might not appear fanatic.”

In Europe, the best antidote to toxic nationalism has been the European Union, he said.

Following what Mr Trudeau described as a “productive” meeting between the two men, Mr Trudeau highlighted the links between Ireland and Canada, noting the contribution Irish emigrants had made to his home city of Montreal during the industrial period of the nineteenth century.

“Over the centuries millions of Irish immigrants and their descendants made Canada their home and we’re all better for it,” he said, adding: “It’s diversity that makes this country so strong.”

Mr Kenny, who declined to answer questions from Irish media about his plans to step down as Taoiseach, thanked Mr Trudeau for the “generosity and warmth Canadians have shown to our emigrants” and for keeping visa opportunities open for many Irish young people who want to live and work in Canada.

Mr Kenny said he saw “enormous potential” for trade between Ireland and Canada . He also highlighted the possibilities Ireland held for countries such as Canada after Brexit, offering the possibility for companies to invest in the European Union through Ireland.