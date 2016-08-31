Irish boy (4) dies in Puerto Rico drowning
Department of Foreign Affairs providing consular assistance to parents
A young Irish boy has drowned in Puerto Rico, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.
The four-year-old is believed to have gotten into difficulty in the swimming pool of his family’s apartment complex on Saturday.
The alarm was raised but emergency services were unable to resuscitate him.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is providing consular assistance to the boy’s parents, who only recently moved to the Caribbean island from Blackrock, Co Dublin.