Goal clarifies circumstances surrounding departure of US executive

The aid agency Goal has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the departure of a senior employee from its United States offices.

In a statement Friday, Goal said it would like to clarify that “Mark Bartolini, former ceo of Goal USA, offered his resignation from that post in late August 2016, prior to any decision to terminate a number of Goal USA staff due to funding difficulties.

“Mark provided enormous support to the Dublin office throughout his tenure as ceo of GOAL USA and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

The Irish-headquartered aid agency announced earlier this month it was terminating the contracts of 10 employees at Goal USA, and closing its offices in America following a US investigation into its operation in Syria.

The closure was announced to staff days before chief executive Barry Andrews confirmed he was stepping down to give the organisation “a fresh start in terms of leadership”.

It followed an investigation by the US government’s foreign aid arm, USAID, into alleged bribery and bid-rigging involving suppliers to humanitarian organisations working in Syria.

Goal has since announced the appointment of Celine Fitzgerald as general manager of the agency to assist with transition and reform over the next 12 months.