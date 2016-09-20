Girl, Interrupted: Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

The couple, known collectively as Brangelina, married in 2014 after 10 years together.

Robert Offer, Jolie’s lawyer, said she has filed for the dissolution of the marriage “for the health of the family”.

Jolie cited irreconcilable differences in legal documents filed on Monday, the celebrity news website TMZ said.

They first met when they played married spies in Mr And Mrs Smith, when Pitt was still married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

Jolie is reported to be asking for physical custody of the couple’s six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The Maleficent star is apparently being represented by divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who helped in her divorce from Billy Bob Thornton and is representing Johnny Depp in his divorce from Amber Heard.

The couple married in private at their chateau in France in 2014.

They had waited for gay marriage to become legal, with Pitt telling Esquire magazine in 2006: “Angie and I will consider tying the knot when everyone else in the country who wants to be married is legally able to.”

Their ceremony included all their children, including adopted offspring Maddox, Pax and Zahara and their daughter Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie’s Atelier Versace gown featured dozens of designs from her children’s drawings sewn into the dress and veil and the children served as ring bearers and threw flower petals.

