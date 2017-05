Fireworks explosion in Mexico kills at least 14

At least 14 people were killed, including five children, and scores more were injured in an explosion at a house where fireworks were stored in central Mexico’s Puebla state, authorities said on Tuesday.

The blast occurred on Monday night in San Isidro, Chilchotla, during preparations for a local festival next week.

“A group of people lived in the house where the pyrotechnic material was stored for use in the festivities. A firework launched by someone outside [the house] fell on top of the fireworks, causing the explosion that knocked down the home,” the government of Puebla said in a statement.

Nine people were killed on the spot and five more died after being taken to nearby hospitals. Earlier, 30 people were reported injured.

Difficult to prevent

A senior official in the Puebla state government, Diodoro Carrasco, told a local radio station that despite state laws on storing fireworks it was difficult to prevent these types of incidents.

A series of massive explosions destroyed a fireworks market outside the Mexican capital in December, killing at least 35 people, injuring dozens and leaving the market a charred wasteland.

