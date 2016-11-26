Fidel Castro dead at 90: The world reacts

Prominent figures have been paying tribute to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, who has died at the age of 90.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has reportedly reacted to the death by praising Castro as the “symbol of an era”.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said: “Fidel Castro was one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century.

“India mourns the loss of a great friend. I extend my deepest condolences to the government and people of Cuba on the sad demise of Fidel Castro. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto said: “Fidel Castro was a friend of Mexico, promoter of a bilateral relationship based on respect, dialogue and solidarity.”

Salvador Sanchez Ceren, president of El Salvador, tweeted: “With deep sorrow we received news of the death of my dear friend and eternal companion, Commander Fidel Castro Ruz. ”

The Spanish foreign ministry released a statement, in which it said: £A figure of great historic importance has gone, a man who brought about a turning point in the country’s evolution and whose great influence was felt across the region.

“As the son of Spanish parents, former President Castro always maintained strong links with Spain and was bound by ties of blood and culture.”

Former British Labour Cabinet minister and anti-apartheid leader Peter Hain, now Lord Hain said: “Although responsible for indefensible human rights and free speech abuses, Castro created a society of unparalleled access to free health, education and equal opportunity despite an economically throttling USA siege.

“His troops inflicted the first defeat on South Africa’s troops in Angola in 1988, a vital turning point in the struggle against apartheid.”

The Nelson Mandela foundation sent its condolences to the people and government of Cuba.

Mandela previously said the Cuban revolution was “a source of inspiration for all those who value freedom”.

“We admire the sacrifices of the Cuban people in maintaining their independence and sovereignty in the face of the vicious imperialist and orchestrated campaign to destroy the awesome force of the Cuban revolution,” he said.

Former cricketer Imran Khan, who ran for the Pakistan presidency in 2013, said: “Today the world lost an iconic revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro, who liberated his nation from all vestiges of imperialism.

“Castro reasserted the Cuban nation’s dignity and self worth that withstood US aggression and became a global leader for anti-colonial struggles.”

