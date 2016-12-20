Zurich mosque gunman is dead, says police

A man who shot three people at a Zurich mosque on Monday is dead, police said on Tuesday, confirming that a body found near the scene was that of the assailant.

Zurich cantonal police said authorities had identified the suspect, but gave no details. A news conference was scheduled for 1pm Irish time.

The gunman had stormed into the Islamic centre and opened fire on worshippers.

“The dead man found around 300 metres from the scene of the crime after the shooting in the mosque is the suspect,” a statement on a police website said.

Two of the three victims , aged 30, 35 and 56, were seriously injured in the attack, which took place shortly after 5.30pm local time (4.30pm Irish time ) near the main train station in Switzerland’s financial capital. A third sustained less severe injuries.

Police had identified the suspect only as a man around 30 years old wearing dark clothing and a dark woollen cap who fled the mosque after the attack.

