Woolfe discharged from hospital after altercation with Ukip MEP

Steven Woolfe has been discharged from hospital after an altercation with a fellow Ukip MEP.

The North West England representative has claimed his colleague Mike Hookem “came at him” in a scuffle outside a meeting in Strasbourg.

Mr Woolfe was taken to hospital with a suspected head injury after suffering from seizures and collapsing later that day.

Mike Hookem MEP Can you see any bruising or abrasions? pic.twitter.com/sXvoCRvtRG — Mike Hookem MEP (@MikeHookemMEP) October 8, 2016

“Steven Woolfe has today been discharged from hospital in Strasbourg,” said a party spokesman. “He is focused on continuing his recovery and will not be making any further statements today.”

Mr Hookem has denied punching Mr Woolfe and posted a photograph of his hands on Twitter.

The move came after Mr Woolfe issued a statement saying medical examinations suggested the bruising on his face was caused by more than just a fall or seizure.

An internal Ukip probe is to investigate the incident, with some senior figures saying it should bar leadership front-runner Mr Woolfe from continuing in the race to head the party.