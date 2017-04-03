Vucic vows to balance EU-Russia ties as Serbia’s new president

Serbian prime minister Aleksandar Vucic has called his crushing victory in presidential elections a vote for stability and for a foreign policy that targets European Union membership while maintaining close ties with Russia and China.

With 90 per cent of votes counted from Sunday’s ballot, Mr Vucic had 55 percent of votes, former civil rights ombudsman Sasa Jankovic was on 16 percent and Luka Maksimovic – a comedy candidate who parodies Serbia’s populist politicians – was third with nine percent.

The scale of Mr Vucic’s victory means he will avoid a run-off and enjoys a degree of support and power unseen in Serbia since the rule of Slobodan Milosevic, the ultra-nationalist leader whose policies were largely responsible for the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

While Mr Vucic and his allies portray the election result as evidence that Serbians trust the current premier, critics warn that his domination of all branches of power could lead to authoritarianism.

“This victory is crystal clear,” Mr Vucic (47) declared. “A huge majority in Serbia is in favour of continuing the [reform] process, the European path, and also wants to maintain our traditional friendships with Russia and China...When you have results like this, there is no instability - Serbia is strong and it will be even stronger,” he added.

Mr Vucic will now move to the presidency and a new prime minister will be installed, in a process that he said may take two months.

The presidency has been a largely ceremonial role in Serbia, but analysts say that from the post Mr Vucic will enjoy de facto control over his successor as premier, the government and the ruling party. His appointees and close allies, meanwhile, enjoy dominant positions in Serbia’s business, media and security worlds.

Mr Jankovic, who ran as an independent candidate, insisted that the battle with Mr Vucic was only just beginning, but Serbians’ disillusionment with their politicians was evinced by the Mr Maksimovic’s third-place finish.

The media student ran in the guise of Ljubisa Preletacevic “Beli”, whose crass behaviour and penchant for lavish, empty promises struck a chord with cynical Serbian voters, and placed him ahead of former foreign minister Vuk Jeremic and veteran ultra-nationalist Vojislav Seselj.

Several of Mr Vucic’s rivals complained of irregularities on election day, but Serbian monitors said they were not serious enough to affect the outcome of the vote; more concerning was how Serbian media lavished positive coverage on Mr Vucic during the campaign, while ignoring and often demeaning other contenders.

As Mr Vucic courts closer ties with Moscow – and awaits delivery of Russian fighter jets and tanks – the EU has been accused of ignoring his autocratic streak.

“Influential European leaders still seem to be siding with Vucic, putting faith in him as ‘their man’ in Serbia in order to maintain stability in that region,” said Tena Prelec, a researcher at the London School of Economics and Sussex University “But will they do so indefinitely? I am not so sure.”