Ukraine urges Donald Trump to maintain tough line on Russia

Ukraine has urged US president-elect Donald Trump to maintain Washington’s support for the country and retain sanctions on Russia, in an appeal echoed by visiting US vice president Joe Biden.

Kiev has been alarmed by Mr Trump’s pledges to pursue warmer ties with Russia and to consider reducing the US role in European security through a Nato alliance that he called “obsolete” in an interview at the weekend.

Since Ukrainians ousted Kremlin-backed president Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014, Russia has annexed Crimea and fuelled a separatist war in eastern Ukraine that has killed about 10,000 people and displaced more than 1.6 million.

The US and European Union have supported Ukraine’s economy and reform drive, while imposing sanctions on Russia which Mr Trump has now suggested he might lift in exchange for a nuclear arms deal with Moscow.

“I emphasise that these sanctions must remain until the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, including Crimea,” Ukraine’s president Petro Poroshenko said on Monday.

“Ukraine realises that it is not Moscow’s only enemy – all those who propound democratic values are Moscow’s enemies. That is why today the defence of Ukraine is the defence of the values of the free world,” he added.

Mr Poroshenko accused Russia not only of destabilising Ukraine, but also of “trying to break transAtlantic and European unity.”

After thanking Mr Biden for his firm support, Mr Poroshenko said that “we really count on continuity from the new US administration in our joint work” and “are ready for effective and fruitful co-operation”.

Securing peace

Mr Biden, who has visited Kiev five times since pro-western politicians came to power there, called on Moscow to fulfil its commitments to securing peace in Ukraine under a fragile 2015 deal agreed in Minsk , capital of Belarus.

“The international community must continue to stand as one against Russian coercion and aggression,” he said, alongside Mr Poroshenko.

“Together with our EU and G7 partners, we made it clear that sanctions should remain in place until Russia fully – emphasise fully - implements its commitments under the Minsk agreement.”

Mr Biden added that a separate package of sanctions related to the annexation of Crimea should remain in force “until Russia returns full control to the people of Ukraine”.

Asked whether he expected Mr Trump’s administration to maintain strong US support for Ukraine, Mr Biden replied: “Hope springs eternal.”

The outgoing US vice president, who has given tough “pep-talks” to Ukrainian ministers and deputies to stiffen their resolve on key reform questions, praised several major steps that the country has taken to fight graft.

“It is imperative that you continue to strengthen all your anti-corruption institutions,” Mr Biden said, “to root out those who would return Ukraine to rule by cronyism and kleptocracy”.