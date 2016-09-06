Ukraine sees Russia's "hybrid war" fracturing EU unity on sanctions

The Kremlin’s “hybrid war” against the EU is weakening the bloc’s stance on sanctions against Russia, Ukraine’s president has warned, while pledging to pursue membership of Nato despite the concerns of some alliance members.

Petro Poroshenko also said he was committed to ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine with Russian-backed separatists through talks, but restated pre-conditions for a deal that Moscow and the militants have already rejected.

Mr Poroshenko told Ukraine’s parliament that “Russian-terrorist forces” controlling parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions now comprise some 38,500 people, more than 600 tanks and hundreds of artillery and rocket systems – claims that could not be verified.

About 10,000 people have been killed and two million displaced during more than two years of sporadic fighting in eastern Ukraine, but Mr Poroshenko said the Kremlin was having some success in trying to split the EU on whether to maintain sanctions against Russia.

“It’s not hard to notice Russia’s use in EU states of the non-military methods of ‘hybrid war’. The Kremlin doesn’t hide the fact that it is using the European values of the West to destroy the West,” he told deputies in Kiev.

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s regime is accused of using means that include media propaganda, computer hacking and funding for non-mainstream parties to undermine western governments and political systems.

“Europe still speaks with one voice,” Mr Poroshenko added, “but in some countries you can hear a Russian accent.”

Robert Fico, the prime minister of current EU presidency-holder Slovakia, was the latest European leader to bemoan the sanctions when he met Mr Putin last week and declared it their “common pursuit . . . to revive our mutual trade”.

With an eye above all to French presidential and German federal elections next year, Mr Poroshenko noted that “political forces could come to power . . . in several European countries that may not be extremist, but are inclined to compromise with the Kremlin.”

Mr Poroshenko said eventual Nato membership was Ukraine’s “strategic goal . . . an unwavering marker, like the Pole Star”, but admitted that alliance members disagreed on whether to admit a state that Russia sees as part of its “sphere of influence”.

The Ukrainian leader insisted he was committed to implementing the beleaguered Minsk peace deal, but would not let eastern regions become a Kremlin “protectorate . . . to be infiltrated into Ukraine to destroy us from within.”

He made clear that Kiev would only decentralise powers to the regions once “Russian troops and armour are withdrawn from occupied territories, militants are disarmed and our control over our [eastern] border is re-established”.

Russia still denies having any such military presence in Ukraine, and with the separatists it says the other moves must be not the first but the final stages of a settlement – suggesting peace remains a distant prospect.