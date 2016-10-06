Ukip MEP in ‘serious’ condition in hospital following altercation at meeting

Ukip MEP Steven Woolfe has been taken to hospital in Strasbourg after sustaining serious injuries in an altercation at a party meeting at the European Parliament.

The MEP for the North West England region, who celebrates his 49th birthday today, collapsed after being punched during a meeting of the Ukip party in Strasbourg.

Sources said he collapsed on a walkway bridge linking the European Parliament chamber and the parliament’s many meeting rooms shortly before midday.

Mr Woolfe, a qualified barrister, was elected to the European Parliament in 2014. He was widely seen as a possible successor to Diane James, the Ukip leader who resigned this week after 18 days in the role.

Mr Woolfe was famously prohibited from entering the Ukip leadership race following Nigel Farage’s decision to step down as leader in the wake of the British referendum in June, after he missed the application deadline by 17 minutes.

Earlier this week there were reports that Mr Woolfe was considering defecting to the Conservative Party, but he confirmed on Wednesday that, despite considering the issue, he would remain with Ukip.

“I have been enthused by the start to Theresa May’s premiership,” he said, noting that her support for grammar schools, pledges to tackle social mobility and commitment to a clean Brexit “prompted me, as it did many of my friends and colleagues, to wonder whether our future was within her new Conservative Party. “

“However, having watched the prime minister’s speech on Sunday, I came to the conclusion that only a strong Ukip can guarantee Brexit is delivered in full,” he said.

Sources in Brussels said Mr Farage was not involved in the incident in Strasbourg.

In a statement, the Ukip founder said: “I deeply regret that following an altercation that took place at a meeting of Ukip,MEPs this morning that Steven Woolfe subsequently collapsed and was taken to hospital. His condition is serious.”

Ukip topped the poll in the European Parliament elections in Britain in 2014, with 24 UK MEPs elected to the parliament.

Members of Ukip had gathered in Strasbourg this week for the regular plenary session of the European Parliament, which concludes today.