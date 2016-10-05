Two police officers stabbed in suspected terror attack in Brussels

A knife-wielding man has stabbed two police officers in Brussels in an incident which may be terror-related, Belgian prosecutors said.

It is the latest attack on law enforcement officials in a country which has been on high alert since 32 people were killed in suicide bombing attacks in the Brussels airport and subway on March 22nd.

The suspected assailant, identified as 43-year-old Belgian Hicham D, stabbed one officer in the neck and the other in the abdomen in the city’s Schaerbeek area before fleeing, according to reports.

He was stopped by a second group of police officers. He broke the nose of one officer, who then shot the man in the leg, after which he was detained.

Federal prosecutor’s office spokesman Eric Van Der Sypt said of the incident: “We have reason to believe that it is terror-related.”

He added that the injuries to the police officers were not life threatening.

Early on Wednesday afternoon, the city’s Gare du Nord railway station was closed for an hour because of a bomb alert. Rail operations resumed after bomb disposal teams had checked the area.

In August, a machete-wielding man shouting “Allahu Akbar” — Arabic for “God is Great” — attacked and seriously wounded two policewomen in the southern Belgian city of Mons. The assailant was shot dead.

The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State extremist group, which also claimed to have carried out the Brussels suicide bombings.

On September 7th, a man carrying a knife attacked two police officers in the Molenbeek area of Brussels, but the officers were wearing bulletproof vests and suffered only bruises. The assailant said nothing during that attack and gave no indication of his motives.

