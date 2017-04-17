Turkish referendum criticised by international monitors

Turkey’s referendum on Sunday did not live up to standards set by the Council of Europe, a representative from the European human rights organisation’s observer mission said on Monday, citing an inadequate legal framework and late changes in ballot-counting.

Unofficial results showed Turks on Sunday voted by a narrow 51.4 per cent margin to change their constitution and grant president Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers. Official results are due in 12 days.

The main opposition party has demanded the result be nullified, saying the voting was marred by irregularities.

Cezar Florin Preda, head of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe that monitored the vote, made the comments at a news conference in Ankara.

Turkey is a member of the Council of Europe.

Mr Preda was joined by Tana de Zulueta, head of another team of international observers, who said the referendum fell short of international standards.

Turkey’s High Electoral Board made a last-minute decision on Sunday to count ballots that had not been stamped by officials.

The referendum has exposed bitter divisions in Turkey and drew concern from EU leaders.

Mr Erdogan’s supporters took to the streets to cheer the result, while opponents stayed indoors banging pots and pans in protest over the vote, which allows for the biggest overhaul in Turkish politics since the founding of the modern republic, abolishing the prime minister’s post and concentrating power in the presidency.

Mr Erdogan, a populist with a background in once-banned Islamist parties, has ruled since 2003 with no real rival, during which time his country has emerged as one of the fastest-growing industrial powers in both Europe and the Middle East.

He has also been at the centre of global affairs, commanding Nato’s second-biggest military on the border of Middle East war zones, taking in millions of Syrian refugees and controlling their flow into Europe.

Critics accuse him of steering Turkey towards one-man rule and exacerbating divisions in a way that could increase instability.

The two largest opposition parties both challenged Sunday’s referendum, saying it was deeply flawed.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party said it had complaints about unstamped ballots for three million voters, more than twice the margin of Mr Erdogan’s victory.

The secularist Republican People’s Party said it was still unclear how many votes were affected by the unstamped ballots.

“This is why the only decision that will end debate about the legitimacy [of the vote] and ease the people’s legal concerns is the annulment of this election,” deputy party chairman Bulent Tezcan said.

Mr Tezcan said he would if necessary go to Turkey’s constitutional court - one of the institutions that Mr Erdogan would gain firm control over under the constitutional changes, through the appointment of its members.

Mr Erdogan has long said the changes were needed to end chronic instability that has plagued the country over decades, with repeated attempts by the military to seize power from weak civilian governments.

“For the first time in the history of the republic, we are changing our ruling system through civil politics,” he said in a victory speech.

The divisions revealed by the narrow referendum result could also herald more unrest to come.

The changes won strong backing in conservative rural areas, but were just as strongly opposed in Istanbul and other cities, as well as in the restive Kurdish southeast.

Crackdown

The president survived a coup attempt last year and responded with a severe crackdown, jailing 47,000 people and sacking or suspending more than 120,000 government employees such as schoolteachers, soldiers, police, judges and other professionals.

The changes could keep him in power until 2029 or beyond, making him easily the most important figure in Turkish history since state founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk built a modern nation from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire after the first World War.

Responses to the vote from Europe, which has had increasingly strained ties with Turkey, were cautious.

Germany, host to some four million Turks, said it was up to Mr Erdogan himself to heal the rifts that the vote had exposed.

“The tight referendum result shows how deeply divided Turkish society is, and that means a big responsibility for the Turkish leadership and for president Erdogan personally,” said German chancellor Angela Merkel and minister for foreign affairs Sigmar Gabriel in a joint statement.

In a signal of the direction he now plans for his nation, Mr Erdogan said he could call a referendum to restore the death penalty.

Such a move would effectively put an end to Turkey’s decades-long bid to join the EU, which has been the impetus for years of legal, social and economic reforms, and also an important part of how many Turks defined themselves.

Relations with Europe were strained during the referendum campaign, when EU countries including Germany and the Netherlands barred Turkish ministers from holding rallies to support the changes.

Mr Erdogan provoked a stern German response after he compared those limits on campaigning to the actions of the Nazis.

Under the consitutional changes, most of which will only come into effect after the next elections due in 2019, the president will appoint the cabinet and an undefined number of vice-presidents, and be able to select and remove senior civil servants without parliamentary approval.

There has been some speculation that Mr Erdogan could call new elections so that his new powers could take effect right away.

However, deputy prime minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters there was no such plan, and the elections would still be held in 2019.

Mr Erdogan served as prime minister from 2003 until 2014, when the rules were changed to allow direct elections for the office of president, which was previously a ceremonial role elected by parliament.

Since becoming the first directly-elected president, he has set about making the post more important, like the executive presidencies of France, Russia or the US.

Pro-government media painted the result as a victory for the Turkish people, transforming a constitution left over from a 1980 military coup.

However, the opposition daily Cumhuriyet’s headline said: “The ballot box is overshadowed”, reporting on opposition objections to alleged irregularities in the voting.

Reuters and PA