Turkish media run ‘selfie video’ of nightclub attack suspect

Turkish media have run a “selfie video” of a man they say is the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub.

The video broadcast on Turkish television Tuesday shows the alleged gunman filming himself at Taksim Square, in the city.

It was not immediately clear if it was filmed before or after the New Year massacre at the Reina nightclub.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack. The gunman, who is still at large, has not been identified.

Several media reports said the man was believed to be from a Central Asian nation.

Haber Turk newspaper said the man is thought to be a member of China’s Muslim Uighur minority. It said he arrived in the Turkish city of Konya with his wife and two children. His family was detained, it said.

Police in Turkey had said they were closing in on the main suspect.

Nationals of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya, Israel, India, a Turkish-Belgian dual citizen and a Franco-Tunisian woman were among those killed.

Authorities say the man’s fingerprints have been identified, while video footage depicting his face and appearance was broadcast by Turkish media outlets on Monday.

Eight suspected members of Islamic State, also known as Isis, have been detained in raids in Istanbul.

The culprit, not among the eight held, is believed to be in his mid-20s and of central Asian or Uyghur descent, though investigators have released scant details of how the manhunt is unfolding.

The man is reported to have taken a taxi from the Zeytinburnu district in south Istanbul to Reina nightclub, which is on the shores of the Bosphorus strait.

Upon shooting his way into the club, he first targeted crowds in an upper level before moving downstairs and then to the kitchen area, where he changed his clothes before running out into the street and hailing a taxi that drove north along the Bosphorus shoreline.

Officials said he may be from the same cell responsible for a gun-and-bomb attack on Istanbul’s main airport in June, in which 45 people were killed and hundreds wounded.

The attack at Reina, popular with Turkish celebrities and wealthy visitors, shook Turkey as it tries to recover from a failed July coup and a series of deadly bombings in Istanbul and elsewhere, some blamed on Islamic State, others claimed by Kurdish militants.

Deputy prime minister Numan Kurtulmus said that terrorists continue to be bent on creating instability in Turkey.

“Wherever they may hide in 2017, we will enter their lair . . . With the will of God, with the support of our people, with all our national capacity, we will bring them to their knees and give them all the necessary response,” he told journalists in Ankara on Monday.

Some experts who have seen footage of the attack say the assailant moved and shot at his victims in the manner of a professional or someone with combat experience.

Though Islamic State is suspected of carrying out numerous attacks on Kurdish and tourist targets in Turkey, the nightclub shooting is only the second for which it has openly claimed responsibility.

