Turkish media reports Istanbul nightclub attacker caught

The gunman suspected of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub in Turkey in the early hours of New Year’s Day has been caught in the city’s Esenyurt district, the Hurriyet newspaper website and other media reports said on Tuesday.

The reports could not be confirmed, but Hurriyet said the man, who media quoted police as saying had operated under the cover name Ebu Muhammed Horasani, was caught in an operation along with his son. The district where he was found is on the European side of the city.

Dozens of people have previously been detained in connection with the attack for which Islamic State has claimed responsibility, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

On January 1st, the attacker shot his way into the exclusive Reina nightclub and opened fire with an automatic rifle, reloading his weapon half a dozen times and shooting the wounded as they lay on the ground.

Turks as well as visitors from several Arab nations, India and Canada were among those killed in the attack.

Alleged links

Two Chinese citizens were remanded in custody by a Turkish court on Monday over their alleged links to the deadly nightclub attack.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency on Friday named the two suspects as Omar Asim and Abuliezi Abuduhamiti.

They are accused of membership of an “armed terror organisation” and of assisting in 39 counts of first-degree murder.

Last week a Turkish official said the gunman was probably from China’s Muslim Uighur minority.

The mass shooting was carried out professionally with the involvement of an intelligence organisation, Turkish deputy prime minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

“It appears the Reina attack is not just a terrorist organisation’s act, but there was also an intelligence organisation involved. It was an extremely planned and organised act,” Mr Kurtulmus said during an interview with broadcaster A Haber.

