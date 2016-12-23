Turkey ‘restricts social media’ after Isis video of soldier killings

Turkey has restricted access to social media websites after Islamic State released a video purportedly showing two Turkish soldiers being burned alive, according to a monitoring organisation.

Islamic State, also known as Isis, released the video late on Thursday, apparently showing the killing of two soldiers captured while fighting the militants in or around the northern Syrian town of al-Bab in November.

Turkish officials have not commented on the video.

Turkey Blocks, an internet monitoring website, said it had detected the “throttling of Twitter and YouTube”, affecting many users in Turkey.

Ankara frequently restricts access to social media websites to prevent the spread of graphic images and other material authorities say would harm public order or security.

PA