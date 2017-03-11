Turkey referendum: Dutch bar Turkish minister from entry

Turkey told the Netherlands on Sunday that it would retaliate in the “harshest ways” after Turkish ministers were barred from speaking in Rotterdam in a row over Ankara‘s political campaigning among Turkish émigrés.

Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan had branded its fellow Nato member a “Nazi remnant“ and the dispute escalated into a diplomatic incident on Saturday evening, when Turkey‘s family minister was prevented by police from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

Hundreds of protesters waving Turkish flags gathered outside, demanding to see the minister.

Protesters wave flags outside the Dutch consulate in central Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, the main shopping road of Istanbul on Sunday morning. Photograph: AP

Dutch police used dogs and water cannon early on Sunday to disperse the crowd, which threw bottles and stones.

Several demonstrators were beaten by police with batons, a witness said. Police carried out charges on horseback, while officers advanced on foot with shields and armoured vans.

Less than a day after Dutch authorities Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from flying to Rotterdam, Turkey‘s family minister, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, said on Twitter she was being escorted back to Germany.

“The world must take a stance in the name of democracy against this fascist act! This behaviour against a female minister can never be accepted,” she said. The Rotterdam mayor confirmed she was being escorted by police to the German border.

Ms Kaya later boarded a private plane from the German town of Cologne to return to Istanbul, mass-circulating newspaper Hurriyet said on Sunday.

The Dutch government, which stands to lose heavily to the anti-Islam party of Geert Wilders in elections next week, said it considered the visits undesirable and “the Netherlands could not cooperate in the public political campaigning of Turkish ministers in the Netherlands.“

The government said it saw the potential to import divisions into its own Turkish minority, which has both pro- and anti-Erdogan camps. Dutch politicians across the spectrum said they supported Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte‘s decision to ban the visits.

In a statement issued early on Sunday, prime minister Binali Yildirim said Turkey had told Dutch authorities it would retaliate in the “harshest ways“ and “respond in kind to this unacceptable behaviour“.

Turkey‘s foreign ministry said it did not want the Dutch ambassador to Ankara to return from leave “for some time“. Turkish authorities sealed off the Dutch embassy in Ankara and consulate in Istanbul in apparent retaliation and hundreds gathered there for protests at the Dutch action.

Mr Erdogan is looking to the large number of émigré Turks living in Europe, especially in Germany and the Netherlands, to help clinch victory next month in a referendum that would give the presidency sweeping new powers.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will do everything possible to prevent Turkish political tensions spilling onto German soil. Four rallies in Austria and one in Switzerland have been cancelled due to the growing dispute.

Mr Erdogan has cited domestic threats from Kurdish and Islamist militants and a July coup bid as cause to vote “yes“ to his new powers. But he has also drawn on the emotionally charged row with Europe to portray Turkey as betrayed by allies while facing wars on its southern borders.

The Dutch government had banned Mr Cavusoglu from attending a rally on Saturday in Rotterdam but he said he would fly there anyway, saying Europe must be rid of its “boss-like attitude“.

Dutch police clear the streets from demonstrators near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam on Sunday morning. Photograph: EPA

Mr Cavusoglu, who was barred from a similar meeting in Hamburg last week but spoke instead from the Turkish consulate, accused the Dutch of treating the many Turkish citizens in the country like hostages, cutting them off from Ankara.

“If my going will increase tensions, let it be ... I am a foreign minister and I can go wherever I want,“ he added hours before his planned flight to Rotterdam was banned.

Mr Cavusoglu threatened harsh economic and political sanctions if the Dutch refused him entry, and those threats proved decisive for the Netherlands government.

It cited public order and security concerns in withdrawing landing rights for Mr Cavusoglu‘s flight and said the threat of sanctions made the search for a reasonable solution impossible.

“This decision is a scandal and unacceptable in every way. It does not abide by diplomatic practices,“ Mr Cavusoglu told reporters in Istanbul on Saturday evening.

Dutch anti-Muslim politician Mr Wilders, polling second ahead of Wednesday‘s elections, said in a tweet on Saturday: “To all Turks in the Netherlands who agree with Erdogan: Go to Turkey and NEVER come back!!“

Mr Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, said: “This morning on TV (the Turkish minister) made clear he was threatening the Netherlands with sanctions and we can never negotiate with the Turks under such threats. So we decided ... in a conference call it was better for him not to come.”

