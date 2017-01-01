Turkey nightclub shooting: President vows to fight terror attacks ‘to the end’ as at least 39 killed

Security forces in Turkey are hunting for a gunman who opened fire on New Year revellers at a packed nightclub on the shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus on Sunday killing at least 39 people, including many foreigners.

At least 16 of the dead are reported to be foreign nationals. It is understood the foreign victims include citizens from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Libya and Lebanon.

At least 69 people were injured in the shooting, at least four of whom are in a serious condition.

Some people jumped into the Bosphorus waters to save themselves after the attacker opened fire in the Reina nightclub just over an hour into the new year.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “we will fight to the end against not just the armed attacks of terror groups and the forces behind them, but also against their economic, political and social attacks.

“They are trying to create chaos, demoralise our people, and destabilise our country with abominable attacks which target civilians ... We will retain our cool-headedness as a nation, standing more closely together, and we will never give ground to such dirty games.”

The attack at the Reina club in the Ortakoy district is one of the deadliest to hit the city in the past year.

While the perpetrator has not yet been identified and no group has claimed responsibility, authorities called it an “act of terror”.

“At 1.15am, a terrorist carrying a long-barrelled weapon martyred the police officer waiting outside, and then martyred another citizen to enter,” Istanbul’s governor, Vasip Sahin, said.

“He then carried out this violent and cruel act by spraying bullets on innocent people who were celebrating the new year.”

Turkey has endured numerous terror attacks over the past year by Islamic State militants, who have forcefully called in recent months for attacks in the country, as well as by Kurdish separatist groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just three weeks ago a twin bombing outside the football stadium in the district of Besiktas killed 46 people, most of them police officers, two hours after a football match.

Police cordoned off the site of the nightclub attack on Sunday morning and officers with riot shields blocked the road leading to the club, which is situated next to one of the bridges across the Bosphorus. Ambulances shuttled the wounded out of the scene to other nearby hospitals.

It is still unclear how many assailants were involved. The authorities initially said one gunman entered the club and was later killed by police, yet witness testimony in Turkish media appeared to describe more than one attacker, heightening fears that at least one other gunman remained on the loose.

Jumping into the Bosphorus

Local media described scenes of chaos in the club, which usually has hundreds of revellers on weekends, including people jumping into the Bosphorus to evade the attacker.

Families gathered outside the police cordon to inquire about relatives who were missing at the club, many of them crying as they waited in the cold and rainy Istanbul night. Two men sobbed and collapsed in tears when they received news that a relative who was in the club had died.

Many were unable to reach their relatives.

One man who witnessed the attack inside Reina described the rush for the exits after someone came in and began firing shots at the crowd, but the witness was unable to describe the scene in detail because he was in shock.

Private NTV news channel said the assailant entered the Reina nightclub dressed in a Father Christmas outfit.

A brother of one of the workers inside Reina was waiting outside in the rain with his wife for news. His brother appeared to have lost his phone in the chaos and they have been unable so far to get in touch.

“We hope he is fine,” the man said. “My sister called me with the news that there was an attack and we put on our clothes and rushed here. It was really hard because no taxis wanted to go here.”

Sinem Uyanik was inside the club with her husband who was wounded in the attack. “Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me,” she said outside Istanbul’s Sisli Etfal hospital. “I had to lift several bodies from on top of me before I could get out. It was frightening.”

Her husband was not in serious condition despite sustaining three wounds.

Large number of police officers were deployed throughout the city, particularly the districts surrounding Ortakoy and closed off several streets. Istiklal Avenue, a street that is popular with tourists, had a large police presence, with police cars and officers keeping watch.

The White House condemned the “savagery” of the attack. “The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, which has left dozens dead and many more wounded,” National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“That such an atrocity could be perpetrated upon innocent revellers, many of whom were celebrating New Year’s Eve, underscores the savagery of the attackers.”

Ireland’s Embassy

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said he extended his condolences to the families of those killed.

“I unreservedly condemn the heinous violent attack in the nightclub in Istanbul in the early hours of this morning,” he said.

“My thoughts are with the people of Turkey today, as they come to terms with yet another terrorist attack on their country. It is particularly heartrending that this attack targeted people on New Year’s Eve, a time when we join together in our hope for a more peaceful future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Flanagan said Ireland’s Embassy in Ankara was in close contact with local Turkish authorities and other authorities.

“We have not received any report of any Irish casualties,” he said.

“Terrorists will not prevail in destabilising democracy as long as we continue to stand together and I reiterate that Ireland, along with other European Union Member States, stands in solidarity with Turkey in the fight against terrorism.”

The Minister said any Irish citizen in Istanbul that needed assistance or anyone in Ireland concerned about a person in Istanbul should contact (01) 4082000 or 0090 312 459 1000

Agencies