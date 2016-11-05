Turkey detains nine journalists from opposition newspaper
Detentions come amid widening government crackdown on opposition voices
People chant slogans as they hold the Cumhuriyet newspaper written ‘Coup against opposition’ in front of the headquarter of Cumhuriyet daily newspaper in Istanbul. Photograph: Sedat Suna/EPA
Nine senior journalists on Turkish opposition newspaper, Cumhuriyet, have been remanded in custody pending trial for allegedly supporting militants.
Editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu, cartoonist Musa Kart and other staff were detained for questioning earlier this week — some following raids at their homes - for allegedly supporting Kurdish militants as well as a movement led by Fethullah Gulen, the US-based Muslim cleric whom Turkey accuses of masterminding the failed coup in July.
The court ruled for their formal arrests on Saturday.
Their detentions came amid a widening government crackdown on opposition voices. On Friday, authorities arrested the two co-chairs of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish political party and several other party lawmakers for alleged ties to Kurdish militants.
Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concern over the clampdown on Cumhuriyet and the pro-Kurdish party.
AP