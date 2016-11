Turkey detains nine journalists from opposition newspaper

Nine senior journalists on Turkish opposition newspaper, Cumhuriyet, have been remanded in custody pending trial for allegedly supporting militants.

Editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu, cartoonist Musa Kart and other staff were detained for questioning earlier this week — some following raids at their homes - for allegedly supporting Kurdish militants as well as a movement led by Fethullah Gulen, the US-based Muslim cleric whom Turkey accuses of masterminding the failed coup in July.

The court ruled for their formal arrests on Saturday.

Their detentions came amid a widening government crackdown on opposition voices. On Friday, authorities arrested the two co-chairs of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish political party and several other party lawmakers for alleged ties to Kurdish militants.

Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concern over the clampdown on Cumhuriyet and the pro-Kurdish party.

AP