Three suspects charged over Kim Kardashian robbery

The Paris prosecutor has placed three people suspected of involvement in the armed robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation, the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the office said the three were being investigated for armed robbery as part of an organised gang and for kidnapping or sequestration.

They will remain in provisional detention.

On Monday, police investigating the robbery arrested 17 people, including a chauffeur who drove Kardashian around Paris, France, in the days before the robbery.

In the early hours of October 3rd, thieves wearing balaclavas and police jackets burst into the luxury property in central Paris where Kardashian, who is married to US rapper Kanye West, was staying.

They tied her up at gunpoint before making off on bicycles with her engagement ring and other jewels worth €9 million, authorities said at the time.

Reuters