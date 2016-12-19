Three injured in shooting near Islamic centre in Zurich

Three people were hurt in a shooting near an Islamic centre in central Zurich on Monday, according to local media reports.

Zurich police confirmed some people had been hurt in the vicinity of the Islamic centre on Zurich’s Eisgasse, but gave no more details.

The 20 Minuten newspaper said a suspect was on the run after the incident near the main train station in Switzerland’s financial capital.

Police were seen standing near the entrance of the building, where an Islamic centre and several businesses are registered.

It was not immediately clear whether the Islamic centre or any of the other businesses were the target of the attack.

Three police vehicles and one ambulance were at the scene shortly before 7pm (5.50pm GMT), while one ambulance had just driven away, a Reuters witness said.

Demographics

Across Switzerland, two-thirds of its 8.3 million residents identify as Christians.

However, the nation has been wrestling with the role of Islam, as its Muslim population has risen to 5 per cent with the arrival of immigrants from former Yugoslavia.

In 2009, a nationwide vote backed a constitutional ban on new minarets.

Reuters