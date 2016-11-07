Swedish prosecutors to interview Julian Assange over rape claims

Julian Assange will be interviewed next week at Ecuador’s London embassy over allegations that he committed rape in Sweden in 2010.

Mr Assange, who denies the allegations, will speak to Swedish prosecutors next Monday, in a move that could end a long diplomatic deadlock that has seen the WikiLeaks founder holed up in the London residence since 2012.

“Ecuador has granted the Swedish request for legal assistance in criminal matters and the interview will be conducted by an Ecuadorian prosecutor,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The Swedish assistant prosecutor, Chief Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren, and a Swedish police investigator have been allowed to be present at the interview. They will report the findings to authorities in Sweden.

Reuters