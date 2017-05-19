Sweden drops rape investigation against Julian Assange

Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, bringing to an end a seven-year legal stand-off.

“Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny has today decided to discontinue the preliminary investigation regarding suspected rape concerning Julian Assange,” the prosecutors office said in a statement.

Mr Assange (45), has lived in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012, after taking refuge there to avoid extradition to Sweden over the allegation of rape, which he denies.

However, UK police have said the WikiLeaks founder will be arrested if he leaves Ecuadorean Embassy in London.

“Westminster Magistrates‘ Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Julian Assange following him failing to surrender to the court on the 29 June 2012,“ London police said in a statement. “The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the Embassy.”

Edward Snowden and Noam Chomsky were among those who this week called on Donald Trump to drop the US government’s investigation into Mr Assange and WikiLeaks.

The pair - along with more than 100 other activists, journalists and government workers - signed an open letter to the US president that calls prosecuting WikiLeaks “a threat to all free journalism”. The letter asked the department of justice to drop plans to charge Mr Assange and other WikiLeaks staff members.

“If the DoJ is able to convict a publisher for its journalistic work, all free journalism can be criminalised,” said the open letter, released on Monday by the Courage Foundation, a trust that raises funds for the legal defences of whistleblowers, including Edward Snowden. The group launched a campaign in support of WikiLeaks last month.

Mr Trump praised WikiLeaks on the campaign trail, telling a Pennsylvania rally in October 2016: “I love WikiLeaks.” The organisation had leaked Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Others in his administration, however, have not expressed the same enthusiasm. The US attorney general, Jeff Sessions, said last month that Mr Assange’s arrest was a “priority” for the US. Ms Sessions’s words prompted the open letter.

Reuters/Guardian