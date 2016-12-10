Suspected car bombs target police at Istanbul soccer stadium

Many Turkish riot police officers were seriously wounded in a blast outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul on Saturday.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the explosion appeared to have been caused by a car bomb targeting a riot police bus. The blast came two hours after the end of a match between Besiktas and Bursaspor, among two of Turkey‘s top teams.

Witnesses reported two loud explosions near the stadium while photos and videos taken at the scene showed smoke rising from behind the newly Vodafone Arena, home to the Besiktas football team.

Witnesses at the scene also said gunfire could be heard.

TV footage showed what appeared to be the wreckage of a burned out car and two separate fires on the road outside the stadium.

Soylu, speaking in parliament during a budget hearing, said around 20 people had been wounded and that initial indications were that the blast was caused by a car bomb targeting a riot police bus.

