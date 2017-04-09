Stockholm suspect was asylum seeker who had application rejected

The Stockholm truck attack suspect was an asylum seeker who had his application rejected, Swedish police said.

Police have brought in seven people for questioning over the apparent terror attack in which a hijacked delivery truck mowed down pedestrians in Stockholm, killing four people, authorities said on Sunday.

A 39-year-old Uzbek man was arrested earlier as the suspected driver of the truck that rammed into crowds in the Swedish capital on Friday. The man had been known to Swedish security services but had no clear links to militant groups.

A further 15 people were injured when the beer delivery truck drove down a busy shopping street before crashing into a department store and catching fire.

“Seven people have been brought in for questioning as a result of these events,” Jonas Hysing, national head of police operations, told public broadcaster SVT, after several raids on addresses around Stockholm over the weekend.

Hysing declined to give further information about the raids, but said “the evidence looks very strong” that the Uzbek man was the driver of the commandeered truck.

The Uzbek, detained on Friday night on suspicion of terrorist offences, appeared to have acted alone but police could not rule out that more people were involved, national police chief Dan Eliasson told reporters on Saturday.

A Swedish police official said all the victims have been identified - two were Swedish, one was British and one was Belgian.

In neighbouring Norway early on Sunday, police set off a controlled explosion of a “bomb-like device” in central Oslo and took a suspect into custody. Police across the Nordic region went on heightened alert after the Stockholm attack.

Vehicles have also been used as weapons in Nice and Berlin in the past year in attacks claimed by Islamic State militants.

Stockholm was returning to normality on a bright Sunday morning with police barricades taken down along the Drottninggatan street where the attack took place.

Hundreds of flower bouquets covered steps leading down to the square next to where the truck ploughed into the Ahlens department store, with more piled up under boarded-up windows.

Ten of the injured people remained in hospital, two of them in intensive care, Stockholm authorities said.

A memorial service was planned in Sergelstorg, the central square next to Drottninggatan, at 2 pm local time.

PA/Reuters