Stockholm attack: Explosives found in truck used to kill four people

Police have found explosives in the truck used in the attack in Stockholm, Swedish television said on Saturday citing multiple unnamed police sources.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT said that police had found a bag containing explosives.

The head of the Swedish Security Police told Swedish TV4 that he could not confirm whether explosives had been found.

The man arrested yesterday in relation to the attack in the centre of Stockholm is suspected of being the driver of the truck that killed four people, police said on Saturday.

“The person in question has been arrested as the culprit ... in this case the driver,” police spokesman Lars Bystrom said.

“Then, there can be other people who are associated with him, but we do not know that at the current time.”

The man was detained in a northern Stockholm suburb on Friday and later arrested on suspicion of having committed a terror crime.

Police issued the above image of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident in Swedish capital

Sweden’s deputy chief prosecutor Hans Ihrman approved the questioning after the vehicle brought carnage to a busy shopping district in the capital.

Children were among 15 injured when the lorry crashed into pedestrians at around 3pm.

Local authorities in the capital said early Saturday that six of the injured had been able to leave hospital while eight adults and one child remained hospitalised.

“Our message will always be clear: you will not defeat us, you will not govern our lives, you will never, ever win,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who had earlier described the assault as a terrorist attack, told a news conference.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Police said security at Swedish borders had been heightened and did not rule out the possibility other attackers were involved.

‘It hit a pram with a kid in it, demolished it’

“I turned around and saw a big truck coming towards me. It swerved from side to side. It didn’t look out of control. It was trying to hit people,” Glen Foran, an Australian tourist in his 40s, told Reuters.

“It hit people; it was terrible. It hit a pram with a kid in it, demolished it,” he said.

“It took a long time for police to get here. I suppose from their view it was quick, but it felt like forever.”

The area of the attack in central Stockholm was evacuated, including the main rail station, and remained cordoned off late on Friday.

All subway traffic was halted on police orders and government offices were closed.

A Reuters witness at the scene saw police officers put what appeared to be two bodies into body bags.

Bloody tyre tracks showed the path of the truck, which was stolen by a masked hijacker while making a beer delivery to a tapas bar further up Drottninggatan, according to Spendrups Brewery spokesman Marten Lyth.

“We were standing by the traffic lights at Drottninggatan and then we heard some screaming and saw a truck coming,” a witness who declined to be named told Reuters.

“Then it drove into a pillar at (department store) Ahlens City, where the hood started burning. When it stopped we saw a man lying under the tyre.

“It was terrible to see,” said the man, who saw the incident from his car.

Reuters