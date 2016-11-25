Spanish villagers become millionaires after inclusion in will

The founder of Corona beer has bequeathed £2 million (€2.3 million) to every single resident of the small Spanish village in which he grew up.

Antonino Fernández, who died earlier this year at the age of 98, left behind an estate valued at about $210 million (€198 million).

The majority of his fortune is to be shared among the 80 residents of the Nortwestern Spanish village of Cerezales del Condado, The Telegraph reports.

Maximino Sanchez, the owner of the only bar in the village, told the local newspaper Diario de León: “I do not know what we would have done without Antonino. We used to have no Pesete.”

Fernández grew up in poverty in the village in the province of León and was the eleventh of 13 children. At 14 he left school to work in his parents’ fields, Time magazine reports.

In 1949, at the age of 32, he left Spain for Mexico after an invite from an uncle to help run the family business, Grupo Modelo, where he later founded Corona beer, turning it into one of the biggest beer brands in the world.

Over the years he worked his way through the company, becoming chairman in the 1970s, a role he only gave up aged 87, when he passed the reins on to his nephew.

During his lifetime, the Spaniard was a well-known philanthropist whose legacy includes several charities that help disabled people to find employment, The Telegraph reports.