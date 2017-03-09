Several injured in axe attack at Dusseldorf train station

Several people have been injured in an axe attack at Dusseldorf’s main train station, German police have said.

Two suspected attackers have been arrested after the incident, which took place at about 9pm on Thursday, a spokesman for the federal police said.

Police spokesman Rainer Kerstiens said more suspected attackers are believed to be on the run.

He said the number of people injured was about five. He was unable to say how serious the injuries were.

AP