Senior european political figures congratulate Donald Trump

Senior political figures from across Europe have congratulated Donald J Trump on his election as the next president of the United States, as the shock news of Mr Trump’s electoral victory was absorbed in national capitals.

Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, congratulated Mr Trump on his victory and said he “looked forward” to working with the president-elect and welcoming him to Brussels for next year’s Nato summit.

Mr Trump has questioned America’s commitment to the transatlantic security alliance throughout the campaign and has expressed support for Russia, Nato’s main security foe in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Stoltenberg said that US leadership is “as important as ever.”

“We face a challenging new security environment, including hybrid warfare, cyber attacks, the threat of terrorism. US leadership is as important as ever. Our Alliance has brought together America’s closest friends in times of peace and of conflict for almost 70 years. A strong Nato is good for the United States, and good for Europe,” he said.

In a joint letter to President Trump, the heads of the European Commission and European Council Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk extended their “sincere congratulations” to the president elect, and invited the incoming president to visit Brussels at his “earliest convenience.”

“Today, it is more important than ever to strengthen transatlantic relations. Only by co-operating closely can the EU and the US continue to make a difference when dealing with unprecedented challenges such as Da’esh, the threats to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, climate change and migration.”

“The strategic partnership between the European Union and the United States is rooted in our shared values of freedom, human rights, democracy and a belief in the market economy,” they wrote.

European Parliament president Martin Schulz congratulated Mr Trump on his victory, adding the democratic will of the American people must be respected.

“Mr Trump has managed to become the standard-bearer of the angst and fears of millions of Americans. Those concerns must now be addressed with credible policies and proposals,” he said, though he added that the campaign “will not be remembered as America’s finest.

“Vitriol and polarisation have fuelled this electoral contest. President Trump will have the daunting task of bringing together a divided nation.”

With general elections due in a number of EU countries next year, including France and Germany, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Front, was among the first to congratulate Mr Trump in the early hours of Wednesday morning as his victory was becoming apparent.

The party’s vice president, Florian Philippot, tweeted a picture of the party leader with the caption: “Their world is collapsing. Ours is being built.”

UKIP founder Nigel Farage, who campaigned for the Republican Party nominee during the election in the United States, also welcomed the result. He said he would consider a role in Mr Trump’s administration, though declined to confirm if talks had already taken place.