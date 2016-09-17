Security operation comes to an end in central Paris

French police say there is no indication of danger after earlier warnings to stay away from the 1st Arrondissement

French police hav e said there is a security operation under way in central Paris and they have advised people to stay away.

French police conducted a security operation on Saturday in a busy shopping district in central Paris and said it had ended with no sign of danger.

During the operation, the official French government security alert application said that a police operation was underway in Saint Leu church in the Chatelet neighbourhood and advised people to stay away.