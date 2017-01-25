Scandal hits François Fillon over payments to wife from official funds

French presidential hopeful Franois Fillon’s campaign has hit its first hurdle after claims emerged that his wife was paid about €500,000 with parliamentary funds.

Penelope Fillon earned the money over eight years as a parliamentary aide to her husband during his tenure as a politician, Le Canard Enchaine newspaper said.

According to the weekly gazette, which said it had access to Ms Fillon’s pay slips, the candidate’s wife was paid by her husband from 1998-2002 when he was a politician serving his native Sarthe region.

When Mr Fillon was handed a ministerial position in 2002 under Jacques Chirac’s presidency, Ms Fillon became an assistant to Marc Joulaud, who replaced her husband at the French parliament.

Le Canard Enchaine said her wages went up during that period, earning between €6,900 and €7,900 a month before tax.

The newspaper claims that she was re-employed by her husband for at least six months in 2012 after Mr Fillon was elected Paris legislator.

It is not illegal for French legislators to hire their relatives as long as they are genuinely employed.

Mr Fillon, who has been championing transparency in his campaign, denied any wrongdoing.

The former prime minister has been designated as the conservative presidential nominee.

Opinion polls suggest that he and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will advance to the second round of the election later this year.

During a trip to the southwestern city of Bordeaux, the conservative candidate hit back at the report, condemning the newspaper for what he perceives as a misogynistic approach.

“I can see they are opening fire with stink balls,” Mr Fillon said.

“I won’t make any comment because there is nothing to comment on.

“But I’m outraged by the contempt and the misogyny in this story.

“Just because she is my wife she should not be entitled to work?

“Could you imagine a politician saying, as this story did, that the only thing a woman can do is making jam?

“All the feminists would scream.”

Mr Fillon’s spokesman Philippe Vigier earlier insisted that Ms Fillon’s work was not fictional.

AP