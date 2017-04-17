Russian officials detain new suspect over St Petersburg bombing

Russian law enforcement officials are questioning a new suspect over the bombing of a metro train in St Petersburg earlier this month, a source familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Monday.

Fourteen people were killed in the April 3rd attack.

The suspect is the ninth person to have been detained since the attack on suspicion of having colluded with the bomber, Akbarzhon Jalilov.

Jalilov was killed in the explosion.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), cited by the RIA news agency, identified the detained man as Abror Azimov.

The suspect was born in 1990 and is from ex-Soviet Central Asia.

RIA reported that the FSB described him in a statement as one of the organisers of the attack and said he had trained Jalilov.

Azimov was detained on Monday in the Moscow region, the agency reported.

Earlier, Russian media reported that the bomber had made a telephone call to someone in Moscow before the attack.

