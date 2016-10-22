Russian helicopter crash kills 19 people in Siberia

A helicopter crashed in northwest Siberia on Friday, killing 19 people on board, Russia’s federal air transport agency said on Saturday.

Three crew members and 16 passengers died when the Russian-made Mi-8 helicopter came down late on Friday in adverse weather conditions.

Two survivors were injured and a third unscathed, TASS news agency reported, citing a regional health official.

The helicopter was carrying employees of a contractor from Rosneft’s Suzun oilfield, part of the Vankor deposit, Russia’s northernmost onshore oil production project.

Reuters