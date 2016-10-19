Russian hacker who was wanted by FBI arrested in Prague

A man identified as a Russian hacker suspected of pursuing targets in the United States has been arrested in the Czech Republic, police announced Tuesday evening.

The suspect, who was captured in a raid at a hotel in central Prague, did not resist arrest, but he had medical problems and was briefly hospitalised, police said in a statement. David Schon, a police spokesman, said on Wednesday that the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested on October 5th.

“We postponed the announcement for tactical reasons,” he said. The statement said that “the man was a Russian citizen suspected of hacking attacks on targets in the United States,” and that the raid was conducted in collaboration with the FBI after Interpol issued an arrest warrant for him.

A judge in Prague has ordered the man to remain in custody, and a court will examine whether to extradite him to the United States.

Obama accusation

Neither the Czech authorities nor the FBI would supply further details. The arrest came two days before the Obama administration formally accused the Russian government of stealing and disclosing emails from the Democratic National Committee and other institutions and prominent individuals. The US director of national intelligence, James Clapper jnr, said in a statement on October 7th that high-level Russian officials were trying to interfere with US elections.

“The recent disclosures of alleged hacked emails on sites like DCLeaks.com and WikiLeaks and by the Guccifer 2.0 online persona are consistent with the methods and motivations of Russian-directed efforts,” Clapper said. “These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the US election process.”

Clapper said that “such activity is not new to Moscow,” and he accused Russia of using similar tactics across Europe to influence public opinion. “We believe, based on the scope and sensitivity of these efforts,” he said, “that only Russia’s senior-most officials could have authorized these activities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-secrecy organisations DCLeaks and WikiLeaks have been involved with the disclosures of illegally obtained emails from the hacked accounts of prominent figures including Colin Powell, the former secretary of state, and John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

It is not clear whether the arrest in Prague is related to the hackers Clapper described.

– The New York Times News Service