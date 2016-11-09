Russia’s parliament applauds news of Donald Trump victory

The Kremlin was quick to congratulate Donald Trump on Wednesday morning and Russia’s lower house of parliament broke into applause when the result of the US presidential election was announced.

“In a telegram (Russian president) Vladimir Putin expressed hope for joint work on leading Russian-American relations out of a crisis situation, and on resolving current questions on the international agenda, and in looking for effective answers to the challenges of global security,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Mr Putin “also expressed confidence that the building of a constructive dialogue between Moscow and Washington, based on principles of equality, mutual respect and real consideration for each other’s positions, answers the interests of the people of our countries and the whole international community.”

“V. Putin wished D. Trump success in such important work as head of state.”

Mr Trump has repeatedly praised the leadership of the autocratic Mr Putin, who has overseen the emasculation of Russian media and opposition during almost 17 years in power as president and prime minister.

He has also reasserted Moscow’s influence over former Soviet states, sent Russian troops into Georgia and Ukraine and massively boosted the power of the country’s security services and military, alarming Nato states in central Europe.

Mr Putin has called Mr Trump “a striking and talented person”, and Russian politicians and state media backed him against Hillary Clinton, whom they portray as the embodiment of a hawkish and “anti-Russian” US establishment.

“Here’s the analysis of why America voted for Trump: the extremely complex situation in the world, Hillary threatens war, and for her Russia is the main enemy. Of course, most Americans want a quiet life,” said veteran populist and ultra-nationalist party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

“We are of course happy to see that in the USA the best of these two candidates won...let grandma Hilary have a rest,” Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

Mr Zhirinovsky also said he hoped for the withdrawal of the current US ambassador to Moscow, John Tefft.

“He hates Russia,” Mr Zhirinovsky said, adding that he expected Mr Trump’s White House to move towards lifting sanctions that were placed on Russia for its 2014 annexation of Crimea and fomenting a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

“Everything will calm down in Ukraine and things will move towards the lifting of sanctions, and in the Middle East everything will calm down, and the whole of humanity will breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

Aleksei Pushkov, a prominent pro-Putin deputy and commentator on international affairs, said that “playing the ‘Russian card’ and scaring people with Putin didn’t help Clinton.”

“On the contrary, her bet on conflict with Moscow caused fear, and served her badly.”