Qatari sisters robbed of €5m in Paris motorway heist

Robbers stole jewels and clothes worth millions of euros after tear-gassing two Qatari women and the driver of their luxury car on a motorway north of Paris, police officials said.

The heist took place on Monday night at a lay-by on the A1 motorway where the two women, sisters from a wealthy Qatari family, were being ferried to Paris in a rented Bentley from Beauvais airport, police said.

The value of the robber’s haul was €5 million or more, the women told police.

The robbery follows another dramatic holdup in October, when US celebrity Kim Kardashian was robbed of jewels at gunpoint at the residence where she was staying in the French capital.

Reuters