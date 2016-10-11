Putin visit to Paris cancelled in midst of Franco-Russian crisis

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s visit to Paris next week has been cancelled, amid tension over what France calls “war crimes” committed by Russian and Syrian government forces in Aleppo.

President Francois Hollande had made it known that he “hesitated” to receive Mr Putin because of Russian actions in Syria. The Élysée Palace announced on Tuesday morning that the visit has been indefinitely postponed.

The cancellation is the culmination of a diplomatic row between Paris and Moscow, which started when French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault flew to Moscow on October 6th to demand that Russia refrain from vetoing a UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Aleppo.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov annoyed Mr Ayrault by announcing that Mr Putin would discuss the matter with Mr Hollande during his Paris visit, which was two weeks away. On October 8th, Russia vetoed a Franco-Spanish draft resolution at the UN. It was the fifth time since 2011 that Moscow has used its veto in the Syrian crisis.

On October 10th, Mr Ayrault said that “If the president of the republic decides that the Russian president is coming, it won’t be for pleasantries; it will be to speak truth”. He reiterated that “war crimes” are being committed in Aleppo and that those responsible will be brought before the International Criminal court.

“There are war crimes,” Mr Ayrault said. “The secretary general of the UN said so.”

In interviews on Monday, Mr Hollande said he was “still asking himself” whether he should receive Mr Putin. “Is it useful? Is it necessary?” he said.

On Tuesday morning, Alexander Orlov, the Russian ambassador to Paris, told Europe 1 radio station that Mr Putin still wanted to come to Paris. “He will come to speak with the president of the republic about subjects in dispute,” Mr Orlov said. “Mr Putin never makes pleasantries. He doesn’t have the time. He has other things to do.”

Shortly after, the Élysée announced the indefinite postponement of the visit, which appears to have occurred at the demand of the French president, although Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Putin had “made the decision”.

“The president noted that he is ready to visit Paris at a time convenient for Hollande. We will wait for this convenient time to come,” Mr Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

Messers Hollande and Putin will nonetheless see each other at a dinner in Berlin where the situation in eastern Ukraine will be discussed on October 19th. The leaders of Germany and Ukraine will also be present.

Mr Putin’s Paris visit had been planned last spring. He was to have inaugurated a “cultural and spiritual centre” belonging to the Russian Orthodox church, near the Eiffel Tower.

The Orthodox centre has five gold onion domes and houses the Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, a school and the cultural section of the Russian embassy.

The Russian leader was also supposed to have inaugurated the “Icons of Modern Art” exhibition at the LVMH Foundation. The exhibition marks the first time that the legendary collection of Impressionist, post-Impressionist and early modern art amassed by the Russian millionaire Sergei Shchukin has been reunited and shown in the east. The collection was split in two by Stalin in 1948 was long shunned as “bourgeois” art.