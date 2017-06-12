Putin critic Navalny ‘detained’ ahead of Moscow protest

The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been detained at his home, his wife has said, after he called on his supporters to take to the streets of Moscow to demonstrate the growing momentum behind his protest movement.

The lawyer turned anti-corruption campaigner, who wants to challenge Vladimir Putin for the presidency next year, is popular among a minority of the population, but his support is growing. A protest in March against alleged corruption by the prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, drew an estimated 60,000 people to streets in cities across Russia.

Moscow was bracing for a chaotic afternoon on Monday after Mr Navalny switched the location of the protest at the last minute to central Tverskaya Street, already closed off by authorities for military reenactments to mark Russia Day.

At about 1.30pm his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, told media that her husband had been detained at home.

Smaller protests are being held in other Russian cities, with reports of police detentions in a number of Siberian cities.

Riot police detain a man during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow on Monday. Photograph: Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters

Most of the rallies are taking place without police permission. Moscow authorities had made a rare concession to the opposition and given Mr Navalny permission to hold the rally on a street close to the city centre. However, late on Sunday, Mr Navalny said every company from which the organisers had tried to rent a stage and sound equipment told them the mayor’s office had forbidden anyone from renting equipment to the rally.

Rally moved

Angered, Mr Navalny announced he was moving the rally to Tverskaya, saying “compromise is possible, but not humiliation”. Some in the protest movement welcomed the decision as the only logical response to the obstacles placed by authorities, while others decried it as irresponsible, putting protesters at risk.

Police said those who attended the event without placards or slogans would be free to walk along the street, but warned they would detain anyone who appeared to be protesting.

During the previous rally, on March 26th, more than 1,000 people were detained in Moscow alone, including Guardian journalist Alec Luhn. Most were released after a few hours, but some were given 15-day jail sentences, including Mr Navalny. A few people have been given more serious jail terms, with one protester sentenced to 18 months behind bars, in what appears to be an attempt to use random repressions to deter people from protesting.

A performer takes part in a re-enactment festival which coincides with an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Tverskaya Street in central Moscow. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

A presidential election is due next March, in which Mr Putin is expected to stand and win a new six-year term. Mr Navalny has travelled around the country setting up volunteer headquarters in many Russian cities as part of his own bid for the presidency.

It is almost certain that Mr Navalny will not make it onto the ballot, due to fears that his campaigning on anti-corruption issues will create too much “negative noise”. But authorities are split on how to deal with the threat he poses. Some believe if left to its own devices his protest movement will fizzle out, while others think full-blown repression is the only course of action.

In April, Mr Navalny had green liquid thrown over his face by assailants in Moscow, and was left temporarily blinded in one eye. Authorities have not apprehended those responsible.

Guardian service