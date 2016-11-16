Prepare for tears, the Spanish lottery has a new Christmas ad

The Spanish lottery is back this year with another heart-warming Christmas advert, this time about a retired teacher who believes she’s won the lotto.

It follows last year’s viral Christmas advert which told the story of a lonely night-time security guard who ends up winning the lottery with the rest of his factory staff.

This year’s advert tells the story of Carmina, who believes she has won the lotto when she watches a news playback of a lottery win from two years before. She immediately runs out into the streets of her hometown eager to tell everyone about her €4 million win.

When her son follows her out onto the street, he doesn’t have the heart to tell his mother the truth and just asks how she plans to celebrate.

The whole town ends up gathering together to prepare Carmina’s celebration while her grandson, who at the beginning of the advert seems uninterested in his grandmother’s food and chat, goes to great efforts to ensure the whole town knows to play along. He even organises for a camera team to interview her.

Carmina decides to hold the celebration in the local lighthouse and the whole town takes the streets and walk together out into the countryside towards the headland.

In the final scene, Carmina’s son approaches his mother in an attempt to explain the truth about her winnings.

However, his mother interrupts him, saying: “I already know what you’re going to say but you must always listen to your mother and it would make me much happier if you had this”.

She hands him the lotto ticket and then wraps her arms around her son.

The advert ends with the message ‘the best type of prize is one that is shared’.

The advert was filmed in the town of Villaviciosa in the province of Asturias in northern Spain.