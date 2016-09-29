Pope in appeal for Syrian civilians of ‘martyred’ Aleppo

Pope Francis has appealed against “the logic of arms and oppression, hidden interests and violence” devastating Syria and Iraq.

Speaking yesterday to delegates attending a meeting on the humanitarian crisis in Syria and Iraq, the pope said:

“We must note with great sadness that since our last meeting a year ago, despite extensive efforts made in a variety of areas, the logic of arms and oppression, hidden interests and violence continues to wreak devastation on these countries and that, even now, we have not been able to put an end to the exasperating suffering and repeated violations of human rights.”

The meeting was organised by the Pontifical Council Cor Unum, the pope’s special instrument for carrying out humanitarian initiatives.

Listening to Francis were delegates from more than 30 Catholic charitable bodies, as well as representatives of the local episcopates and religious congregations that work in the Middle East. Also attending were the apostolic nuncios in Syria and Iraq.

Arguing that “violence begets violence”, the pope spoke of the besieged city of Aleppo, where “children have to drink polluted water”.

“We think of the recent attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy . . . This is the experience of the mysterium iniquitatis [the mystery of evil], that evil which is present in man and in history and which needs to be redeemed.”

Dramatic migration

Pointing out that the “dramatic consequences” of the crisis are already visible in the “grave phenomenon of migration”, Francis said he will never tire of calling for peace in the Middle East.

During his Wednesday public audience, the pope spoke specifically of “martyred” Aleppo, where “everbody is dying – children, old people, sick people, young people”.

“I appeal to the consciences of those responsible for the bombings, who will one day have to account to God,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His words were welcomed yesterday by the Chaldean bishop of Aleppo, Msgr Antoine Audo.

“The worst emergency that we have comes from the fact that death has become a natural and normal thing,” he said. “There is a spiral of hate, violence and terrible instincts invading the city and people’s minds.”