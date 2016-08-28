Pope Francis plans to visit Italian towns struck by deadly earthquake

Pope Francis has said he plans to visit an area in Italy struck by a deadly earthquake to bring the people there the “comfort of faith”.

Speaking after the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square this morning, Pope Francis expressed his solidarity with the victims of last Wednesday’s earthquake, adding that he would like to visit the region “as soon as possible”.

“I want to renew my spiritual solidarity with the inhabitants of Lazio, Le Marche and Umbria, so hard hit by the earthquake of a few days ago. In particular, I am thinking of the towns of Amatrice, Accumoli, Arquata, Pescara del Tronto and Norcia . . . the church shares your suffering and your worries. Let us pray for the dead and for the survivors.

“Dear brothers and sisters, as soon as is possible, I too hope to visit you, to bring to you in person the comfort of the faith, the embrace of the Father and the Son and the support of christian hope.”

At this point, it is unclear when Pope Francis will actually visit the earthquake zone but historical precedent would suggest that it will take place within the next month.

Pope Benedict XVI visited L’Aquila just 22 days after the April 2009 earthquake in which 308 people died.

Meanwhile, the after tremors continue to sow fear and worry. In the town of Amatrice, where 223 people died, a 3.7-magnitude tremor at about 3pm this afternoon caused further damage to the Romolo Capranica primary school but did not injure anyone.

This school will feature large in the ongoing investigation into illegal building in the area, opened last week by the state attorney’s office in Rieti.

At the moment, the death toll from this tragedy has reached 290, with 2,500 homeless and anywhere between 15 and 20 people still missing.

On Tuesday, the Bishop of Rieti will preside over an open air funeral mass in Amatrice for the earthquake victims of both Amatrice and nearby Accumoli. This funeral service will take place without coffins, given that some families have already taken away the coffins of their relatives to be buried elsewhere.